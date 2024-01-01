PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As we start this new year, some of us may be experiencing some new worries.

Milestone LLC in Portsmouth offers mental health services with options for children and adults struggling with a diagnosis.

The community-based agency recently added a substance abuse program after a noticeable need in the community.

Chief Operating Officer Alexandria Davis opened Milestone about eight years ago.

“I felt like we needed more community-based agencies,” Davis said.

Davis told 10 On Your Side that while many people are celebrating the beginning of 2024, others may not share the same joyous feeling.

“A lot of times we get caught up in having to create [a new year resolution] when we don’t necessarily have to,” Davis said. “Once we do create a resolution, a lot of times our goals are not attainable. We may create lofty goals for ourselves, which will increase the anxiety and stress,” adding that “if we are creating new goals for ourselves, make sure they’re attainable goals, you know. Do more short-term goals versus goals for 2024, let’s try maybe monthly goals.”

It’s also important to consider the impacts of seasonal depression during the winter months.

“Try to look at the things that we can control, [like] journaling, joining a group, going and meeting new people,” Davis said.

Financial stressors can also impact individuals.

“With the holidays, you may have overspent and now are looking and try to figure out what are some budget friendly ways to increase the positivity with our mental health,” Davis said. “When we manage our expectations, that’s when we can decrease some of the depression and decrease some of the anxiety that goes along with the New Year.”

She adds the key is knowing that you are not alone.

“We have to continue to have these conversations around mental health,” Davis said. “We cannot be ashamed. We cannot be embarrassed.”