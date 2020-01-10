Walmart to host wellness event with flu shots and screenings this Saturday

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart and Tesla have settled a lawsuit filed by the retail giant alleging that Tesla installed rooftop solar panels that caught fire. The companies say in a joint statement issued Wednesday, Nov. 6, that both sides have resolved issues raised by Walmart in the case. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Walmart stores across Hampton Roads are hosting free wellness events on Saturday, according to a news release.

The wellness events include:

Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)

Giveaways

Wellness demos

Flu activity is high in the U.S. this year and is expected to continue that trend for weeks, the release said.

“The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot. It’s not too late to get your low-cost flu shot from Walmart during this event,” the release said.

The wellness events are quarterly. Since 2014, Walmart has done more than 4.4. million free screenings.

To find the closest participating store near you, visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness.