Virginia Plastic Surgery opens new location in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – City officials in Suffolk announced on Thursday that a new plastic surgery facility will open in Suffolk.

Dr. Roshan P. Morbia has been a plastic surgeon in the Hampton Roads community for years and is now opening his own practice. His practice, Virginia Plastic Surgery, will be located at 1037 Champions Way, Suite 600, in Harbour View.

“I would like to thank the Suffolk community for warmly welcoming our business and my family from the very start,” said Dr. Morbia. “We are excited to provide an exceptional experience and results with a focus on service to our clients for years to come.”

Suffolk’s Vice Mayor Leroy Bennett will join Dr. Morbia and his team for a gran opening on June 19.

“Access to quality health care is an important community asset,” said Mayor Michael Duman. “Virginia Plastic Surgery provides an important service to our population. We are confident this facility will have a positive, lasting impact on the well-being of future generations.”

The office will a full range of aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery services, including medical spa, non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 757-997-7VPS.