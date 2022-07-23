The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health across the world. (Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) announced the launch of a new behavioral health dashboard.

According to a press release, the Behavioral Health Utilization and Expenditures dashboard will track how Medicaid members use services for mental health and developmental disabilities.

“This dashboard provides engaging and informative visualizations that demonstrate the important work of the Medicaid agency, managed care health plans, and providers to support our members with behavioral health needs,” said Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel. “We are excited to bring greater transparency to this effort for members, providers, taxpayers and other stakeholders.”

The dashboard helps the DMAS understand who accesses behavioral health treatment, what services are in higher demand, and if there are certain services being more utilized based on regions and communities.

Virginia Medicaid launched nine new behavioral health services in 2021 and these services are a part of a multi-phase initiative to improve the quality of behavioral health care.

The new dashboard can be found on the Medicaid agency website.