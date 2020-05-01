Virginia May 1 COVID-19 update: More than 1,000 new cases reported with nearly 15,000 new tests

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,055 new cases of COVID-19, its highest number of daily cases by far, along with reporting a nearly 15,000 new tests — overwhelmingly the highest number of tests reported by the Virginia Department of Health in a single day.
29 new deaths were also reported Friday, bringing Virginia’s total to 581 across all health districts.
Friday’s report also came with a brand new look for how the health department displays the data, with specific graphs for local health districts.
Of the 1,055 new cases on Friday, 929 were confirmed by testing. Another 126 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
Virginia’s chart of daily reported cases is still trending upward. The graph below from the non-profit Virginia Public Access Project only displays confirmed cases.
Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data shows current hospitalizations have dropped for the second straight day, with 1,431 currently hospital statewide.
366 are hospitalized statewide with 193 on ventilators. Two hospitals are still experiencing issues with obtaining personal protective equipment (PPE).
Here’s the latest breakdown for the Tidewater (May 1):
Accomack: 303 cases, 19 hospitalized, 5 deaths
Chesapeake: 256 cases, 60 hospitalized, 7 deaths
Franklin: 23 cases 3 hospitalized, 1 death
Gloucester: 24 cases, 5 hospitalized, 1 deaths
Hampton: 119 cases, 28 hospitalized, 1 deaths
Isle of Wight: 99 cases, 9 hospitalized, 2 deaths
James City County: 160 cases, 51 hospitalized, 12 deaths
Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Newport News: 120 cases, 33 hospitalized, 9 deaths
Norfolk: 204 cases, 42 hospitalized, 3 deaths
Northampton: 82 cases, 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Poquoson: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Portsmouth: 170 cases 33 hospitalized, 7 deaths
Southampton: 125 cases 3 hospitalized, 1 death
Suffolk: 175 cases, 32 hospitalized, 13 deaths
Virginia Beach: 396 cases, 81 hospitalized, 14 deaths
Williamsburg: 20 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death
York: 46 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death
Accomack County on the Eastern Shore once again recorded the highest per day increase in cases (39) across the entire region, despite only having around 32,000 residents. It now has 303 confirmed cases total, and has the second highest rate of cases in the state, with 935 per 100,000 people.
A vast majority of the cases have been reported in just over the last week. Many have been linked to Acomack’s Perdue and Tyson chicken plants. The plants are the county’s two largest employers, with about 3,000 workers total.
