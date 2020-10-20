Virginia health centers collaborate to expand access to cancer clinical trials in coastal Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Cancer patients living in coastal Virginia will have increased access to clinical trials for cancer after Riverside Health System announced a collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center’s Clinical Research Affiliate Network.

The partnership brings National Cancer Institute (NCI)-sponsored clinical trials testing promising new cancer treatments to seven Riverside locations.

Those locations include Newport News, Williamsburg, Gloucester, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk and Onancock.

“We are excited that Riverside Health System is joining our affiliate network and partnering with us to serve the needs of the residents of coastal Virginia,” says . “Not everyone is able to travel for their care, so it’s important that we bring clinical trials to our communities and that participants in our trials reflect all walks of life.” Khalid Matin, M.D., associate medical director of the Cancer Service Line at VCU Massey Cancer Center

Earlier this month, a purchase agreement was finalized for VCU Health System to acquire Riverside’s hospital and physician practices in the Northern Neck and upper Middle Peninsula region of Virginia, including Riverside Tappahannock Hospital.

“This is a great example of the positive impact we can have on the health of our community through our collaborations with VCU Health,” says William W. MacLaughlin, M.D. Medical Oncology, Hematology. “We are proud to increase access to this important form of research that will ultimately benefit cancer patients now and in the future.”

Stay with WAVY.com for local news updates.

Latest Posts: