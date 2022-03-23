NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Many, if not most of us, have googled a symptom or doctor’s diagnosis at one time.

A Virginia Beach woman, diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, is taking that curiosity to another level.

At age 11, Delaney Liskey had a terrifying experience, a sudden loss of sight in one eye.

“Over the course of about five days it started to diminish to the point where yes, it was all gone,” she told WAVY.

She spent months at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, where doctors ruled out all sorts of possibilities. Finally, she was diagnosed with pediatric onset multiple sclerosis, a rare form of MS.

“The doctors would come in and discuss with my parents what I felt had gone well above my vocabulary level sitting there super afraid,” she said.

Her parents gave Delaney an iPad to pass the time, but instead of playing games, she began to look up all those words she didn’t know and began asking questions.

Delaney’s dad, Guy Liskey, remembers: “When they would come in for their daily rounds she would have like stacks of papers highlighted and ready and they would pull up chairs.”

Delaney’s inquisitive nature eventually led her to the University of Virginia and now the prestigious Mayo Clinic, where she’s on track to receive her PhD in biomedical sciences. She is now working alongside researchers who published some of those papers she read as a child.

“For the longest time I didn’t talk about the fact that I had MS, I kept it very private,” she said. “I realized along the way that having this disease is not a weakness but actually it’s a massive strength.”

She considers herself a walking database, using her unique insight about how MS affects her body to ask questions other scientists may not think to ask.

“So it takes about 12 years to get a potential treatment from a lab to become available in your medicine cabinet and we need to start with the right questions, otherwise we’re wasting 12 years of research,” Delaney said.

She recently gave a TED Talk, where she encouraged other patients to become scientists.

It’s Delaney’s dream that in the future each research lab will be equipped not only with microscopes and beakers, but with a patient research scientist.

She’s created an organization of patient research scientists that you can check out here.