RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – According to Healthgrade’s 2023 Best Hospitals Ranking, hospitals throughout the state of Virginia are some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence. 12 Virginia hospitals came out on top, based on a review conducted by Healthgrade that studied data and records from nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.

Five of the top performing Virginia hospitals made it on the 100 Best Hospitals list, including one right here in Hampton Roads. Sentara Princess Anne was specifically recognized for its pulmonary care.

The results of this study continue a multi-year trend of Virginia hospitals being recognized as a top state for excellence and patient safety. In Fall 2022, Leapfrog Group Patient Safety Grade determined that Virginia was the second safest state for patients. In that study, more than 52% of hospitals in Virginia received an “A” grade.

“It is always welcome news to see national organizations confirm what we know: Virginia is

blessed to have many exceptional hospitals that provide quality care to patients in need, are

committed to improving community health, and support our economy by providing good jobs

and investing in public health,” said Sean T. Connaughton, president and CEO of Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

In addition to being the top hospitals for safety and excellence, Virginia hospitals are also known to make generous and frequent contributions to their communities. According to VHHA’s 2023 Annual Report on Community Benefit, Virginia hospitals invested more than $3.1 billion towards charities and public health.

Virginia hospitals that earned a place on the 2023 “Best Hospitals” lists are: Bon Secours

Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Bon Secours

St. Mary’s Hospital, Chippenham Hospital (HCA Virginia), Johnston-Willis Hospital

(HCA Virginia), Henrico Doctors’ Hospital* (HCA Virginia), Inova Alexandria Hospital,

Inova Loudoun Hospital, Parham Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia), Retreat Doctors’

Hospital* (HCA Virginia), Reston Hospital Center (HCA Virginia), and Sentara Princess

Anne Hospital* (* denotes hospitals on the top 100 list).