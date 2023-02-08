VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 11.

The clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mount, located at 620 Baker Rd.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent doses at least two months after the completion of a primary series or a monovalent booster vaccination according to the new FDA emergency use authorizations.

People ages 5-17 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Talking with your healthcare provider is also recommended to decide whether or not to get a second booster.

Appointments for the event are encouraged, and walk-ins will be accepted. To schedule an appointment, click one of the following links below: