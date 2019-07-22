Virginia Beach EMS handle rise in heat-related calls

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The dangers that come with this type of heat are scary and real.

Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka says 911 calls for heat-related issues shot up along with the temps this weekend.

“Watch that heat index, and as it creeps up above 91, 92, 93, those are prime numbers for people who stay out too long in the weather. People get heat- related issues, and if your body goes above 104 degrees, you’re going into a heat stroke,” Nedelka said.

Nedelka says a lot of times people are waiting too late to call for help, so it’s important to recognize the signs.

For instance, symptoms of heat exhaustion are weakness, nausea, or increased heavy sweating.

Whereas a heat stroke can be deadly.

“The issue with a heat stroke is your body isn’t able to sweat anymore, it may become dry, it may become hot, you’re not breathing well and you may become unconscious, and it becomes a true, true emergency,” Nedelka explained.

CDC: Warning signs of heat-related illnesses

Nedelka says he anticipates the rise in calls to continue through Monday evening.

He also warns to never under any circumstance leave your child or pet in a car in these conditions.