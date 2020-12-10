Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney wants you to ‘Make It Your Business’ to help victims of elder abuse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A campaign by the Virginia Beach’s Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is highlighting elder abuse in our community.

“Make It Your Business” wants to encourage senior citizens who are victims, or those who notice signs of abuse, to speak up.

Colin Stolle, the commonwealth’s attorney, says it’s a very real issue not just in Virginia Beach but across the country.

“It’s something we see on occasion in the court system. It rises to the level of it because of a crime. We hear through the channels of different issues that have popped up locally and in different situations that have happened that it goes unreported,” he said.

A video put out by his office shows video of a child with signs of abuse then switches to that of an older woman who is being abused.

Stolle says the way people report child abuse should also be the way we report elder abuse.

“I think people are hesitant to report with seniors. People usually take a step back and say ‘It’s not my business.’ That’s what we’re trying to stress in the PSA: that it is your business,” he said. “I think people would notice out in a store a child with bruising and if they look disheveled. They would want to take action with that. We want people to do the same with our seniors.”

According to the National Council on Aging, about one in 10 people age 60 and above are victims of abuse — physical, emotional or sexual — and they believe only one in 14 cases are reported.

Stolle says those who perpetuate this are either caretakers or family members, and that it’s important for relatives to speak up because they’re the ones who see the signs.

“It’s extremely important for other family members to speak up because things have changed over the years. There are so many extended families living together today and so many people are taking care of their parents. They’re doing an outstanding job taking care of the people who raised them and took care of them but that doesn’t mean there aren’t those scenarios where there aren’t problems and the authorities need to be involved,” he said.

Stolle says it’s another reason why they bring awareness to elder abuse during the holidays because it’s a time when family comes together but this year could make it difficult for some to spot issue.

“Obviously with COVID and much smaller gatherings, that makes it difficult but that doesn’t mean that if you have concerns, you can sometimes notice a difference over a Zoom call. You need to reflect on what’s going on and asking questions, even if it’s not face-to-face but over the phone or over Zoom,” he said.

Stolle says that many cases might not warrant criminal action but Adult Protective Services can still help.

Signs include bruises, marks, broken bones, bedsores, abrasion, burns, sudden changes in finances, poor hygiene, unexplained weight loss, sleeplessness, unusual depression, unsafe or unclean living conditions, lacking medical aids, and withdrawal from regular activities.

“We’re just trying to educate people that they understand it’s okay to pick up the phone. It’s okay to report that because our seniors are vulnerable and we need to go out of our way to make sure they’re protected,” Stolle said.

If you are a victim or know someone who is a victim of elder abuse in Virginia Beach, you can call this number (757) 385-4101.