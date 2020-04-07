Velocity Urgent Care offers COVID-19 testing

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Velocity Urgent Care is offering coronavirus testing at all of its locations.

Velocity Urgent Care is currently offering drive-up COVID-19 testing at its Red Mill location on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The urgent care center is located at 2168 General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach, according to a Velocity Urgent Care email.

Beginning April 8, Velocity Urgent Care will also offer drive-up testing at its Newport News center on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That urgent care center is located at 747 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Patients can also be tested for COVID-19 at any Velocity Urgent Care locations. Those who cannot go to a drive-up testing location should call their nearest Velocity Urgent Care center to make arrangements for COVID-19 testing.

Before a patient is tested for COVID-19 they should evaluate their health based on the following criteria:

Has the patient had cough, difficulty breathing, and a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher in the last 14 days?

Has the patient been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19?

Has the patient visited an area with widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days?

Has the patient had close or community contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient?

By now, you may have seen Velocity Urgent Care’s new commercial airing in Hampton Roads. It features actor Michael Copon. The ad talks about patient and staff safety and mentions the drive-up and in person testing.

