Velocity Urgent Care offers COVID-19 testing

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Velocity Urgent Care is offering coronavirus testing at all of its locations.

Velocity Urgent Care is currently offering drive-up COVID-19 testing at its Red Mill location on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The urgent care center is located at 2168 General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach, according to a Velocity Urgent Care email.

Beginning April 8, Velocity Urgent Care will also offer drive-up testing at its Newport News center on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That urgent care center is located at 747 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Patients can also be tested for COVID-19 at any Velocity Urgent Care locations. Those who cannot go to a drive-up testing location should call their nearest Velocity Urgent Care center to make arrangements for COVID-19 testing.

Before a patient is tested for COVID-19 they should evaluate their health based on the following criteria:

  • Has the patient had cough, difficulty breathing, and a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher in the last 14 days?
  • Has the patient been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19?
  • Has the patient visited an area with widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days?
  • Has the patient had close or community contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient?

By now, you may have seen Velocity Urgent Care’s new commercial airing in Hampton Roads. It features actor Michael Copon. The ad talks about patient and staff safety and mentions the drive-up and in person testing.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

