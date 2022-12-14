RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday that children ages six months and older are now able to get free bivalent pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a press release, decision comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended vaccines for ages six months and older on Dec. 9.

The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine is now available for that age group as a third primary series dose. Those who have gotten three doses of the Pfizer vaccine are not authorized to receive a booster dose of the bivalent vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is also now available for children six months through five years as a booster dose at least two months after the completion of a Moderna primary series.

VDH recommends parents to discuss the vaccine options with their child’s healthcare provider.