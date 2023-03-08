VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Mar. 11.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Resource Center and Kingdom Cathedral.

As of Oct. 12, 2022, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster doses at least two months after a completed primary series.

People ages 5-17 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive a vaccine. VBDPH also recommends that you consult with your healthcare provider prior to the clinics.

Appointments for the clinic are encouraged, however, walk-ins are welcome. Below are the following links to schedule an appointment:

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the CDC’s Vaccines for COVID-19 page.