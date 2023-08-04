Chances are good that this man’s last name is Smith, according to a new study. (Getty)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and Cigna Healthcare have reached an agreement regarding reimbursement rates and services.

The negotiating began in January. The two-year contract begins July 31, 2025, and allows members covered by Cigna Healthcare’s employer-sponsored insurance plan to receive services at all Chesapeake Regional Healthcare locations and practices.

“I am very satisfied that our efforts have resulted in mutually beneficial terms,” said Reese Jackson, President & CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. “This is what we hoped for — to reach an accord that supports community members, so that they may receive care close to home or work.”

Chesapeake Regional will continue to invest in critical care, obstetrics, cancer care and open-heart surgical services to provide innovative health care for the community.

“We are pleased to reach agreement with Chesapeake Regional to continue providing quality, affordable in-network care to our customers in the community,” said Elizabeth Malley-Lowe, Cigna Healthcare Vice President of Contracting and Network Management. “Together we will work to improve the health and vitality of the people we serve.”