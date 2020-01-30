Track the coronavirus outbreak in real-time though interactive map from Johns Hopkins

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with at least 132 people dead and more than 6,000 cases confirmed in mainland China.

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering have created a live map and dashboard, which allows you to track the global spread of the deadly virus.

The map updates data daily from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S., China, Europe, and other countries.

The virus has spread globally, with 91 confirmed cases outside China, including at least 5 in the United States.

The U.S., Japan, and several other countries are now evacuating their citizens out of Wuhan, where the virus originated in December.

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.