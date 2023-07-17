PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Syphilis cases are skyrocketing in Virginia and across the nation, and now there’s a shortage of the medicine used to treat it.

“Compared to 10 years ago early syphilis rates have increased about 120%,” said VDH Assistant Director of STD Prevention & Surveillance Bryan Collins.

Even babies are affected. The number being born in Virginia with syphilis (passed on by their mothers in utero) was the highest in three decades last year.

So, what is driving the surge in cases? Collins told WAVY it’s complex.

“The same populations that are at higher likelihood of coming in contact with syphilis are also affected by other social determinants of health,” he said.

A history of incarceration, Opioid dependence, and housing instability all factor into the equation. COVID-19 is another factor. Public health workers shifted gears in 2020 to deal with the pandemic, making STI testing less available. Collins said that is changing. “Over the last year and a half or so our health department has worked quite vigorously to make sure that STI screening is available at all of our local health departments and through our safety net providers we support.”

VDH also launched this social media campaign making people aware of STIs and the importance of getting tested. It has also hired more health counselors, Collins said, to reach out to those who test positive so they can identify others who may have been exposed and make sure they get tested and get treatment.

“VDH has worked very vigorously to make sure that Bicillin is available at all local health departments,” Collins added.

A Bicillin shortage prompted this letter from the state health commissioner last month asking health care providers to reserve the drug for pregnant women and infants as it is their only treatment option. Others can be treated with doxycycline.

Pfizer, the company that makes the drug, expects to run out by September.

In a letter to its customers the company writes:

“The supply interruption is the result of a complex combination of factors including significant increases in demand, due to an increase in syphilis infection rates as well as competitive shortages. In order to meet this increased demand, Pfizer has prioritized manufacturing capacity to Bicillin.”

Collins said VDH pharmacy services has been in close and constant communication with their wholesaler to make sure they have backorders in place for Bicillin. They are also in contact with local health districts to make sure their inventory is accurate and they have an adequate supply.