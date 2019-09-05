Study: Vegetarians are at increased risk of stroke

Skip to content
1st Advantage FCU
Accomack County General District Court
Accomack County Government Offices
Accomack County JDR District Court
Albemarle Regional Health Services
Albemarle School
All About Children Learning Center
Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy
Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists
Atlantic Shores Christian School
Auxiliary Systems Incorporated
Avis Budget Group
BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair
Bertie County Courts (NC)
Bertie County Public Schools
Bethel Child Development Center
Bon Secours Care-A-Van
Brilliant Stars Preschool
Broadwater Academy
Bryant & Stratton College - Hamp Campus
Bryant & Stratton College - VB Campus
Bullfrogs and Butterflies
C&F Enterprises, Inc
Camp Peary
Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc
Canon Virginia, Inc.
Cape Henry Collegiate School
Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia, Inc.
Catholic High School
Cavalier Auto Group
Center for Child & Family Services
Chesapeake Bay Academy
Chesapeake Christian Academy
Chesapeake Circuit Court
Chesapeake JDR Court
Chesapeake Public Schools
Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority
Christ the King School
Christopher Academy
Christopher Newport University
Chrysler Museum of Art
College of the Albemarle - All Campuses
Colonial National Historical Park
Colonial Williamsburg
Court Street Academy
Creative World School River Walk
Culinary Institute of Virginia - Newport News
Culinary Institute of Virginia - Norfolk
Currituck County Courts
Currituck County Public Schools
Da Vita Princess Anne
Damco Distribution Services, Inc
Dare County Public Schools
DaVita Camelot Dialysis
DaVita Edenton Dialysis
DaVita Elizabeth City Dialysis
DaVita Harbour View Dialysis
DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center
DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center
Davita Tidewater Home Dialysis
DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center
Deep Creek Country Day School
Denbigh Baptist Christian School
Denbigh Christian Academy
East Coast Repair and Fabrication, LLC
Eastern Shore Community College
Eastern Virginia Medical School
Economic Improvement Council, Inc
ECPI - MCI Newport News Campus
ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach
Edenton-Chowan Schools
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools
Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton
Faith Outreach Education Center
Ferguson Corporate
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia
Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula
Fort Monroe Authority and Casemate Museum
Fortis College-Norfolk
Franklin City Combined Courts
Gates County Offices
Gates County Public Schools
Gates County Transportation System
Gateway Christian Academy
Ghent Montessori School
Gloria Dei Lutheran School
Gloucester Circuit Court
Gloucester County JDR District Court
Gloucester County Public Schools
Gloucester General District Court
Goodwill Industries
Great Bridge Christian Academy
Great Hope Baptist School
Greenbrier Christian Academy
Greenwood Christian Academy
Groomed for Greatness Learning Center
Grove Church
Growing Station
Hampton Christian Schools
Hampton Circuit Court
Hampton General District Court
Hampton JRD Court
Hampton Public Schools
Hampton Roads Academy
Hampton Roads Community Action Program
Hertford County Courts (NC)
Hertford County Public Schools
Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy
HRPDC/HRTPO
ICPTA
Indian Creek Correctional Center
Innovative Therapy & Wellness
Isle of Wight Academy
Isle of Wight Circuit Court
Isle of Wight County
Isle of Wight County Public Schools
Isle of Wight General District Court
J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc.
Jarvisburg Christian Academy
Just Beginning Child Care
Kids Come First, Inc.
Lawrence Academy
Liebherr
Lil Folks Learning Center
Linx Industries
London Bridge Trading Company
Lynnhaven Mall
MacArthur Center
Marriner Christian Academy
Mathews County JDR District Court
Mathews County Public Schools
Middlesex County JDR District Court
Middlesex County Public Schools
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
Naval Station Norfolk
Naval Support Activity HR, HQ
Naval Support Activity HR, NWA
Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
Navy Exchange Service Command
New Horizons Regional Education Centers
New Kent County Circuit Court
New Kent County General District Court
New Kent County JDR Court
Newport News Circuit Court
Newport News General District Court
Newport News JDR Court
Newport News Public Schools
NEX Little Creek
NEX Norfolk
Norfolk Academy
Norfolk Christian School
Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office
Norfolk Collegiate School
Norfolk Federal Building
Norfolk General District Court
Norfolk JDR District Court
Norfolk Public Schools
Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority
Norfolk Seminary and College
Norfolk State University
Northampton County Circuit Court
Northampton County General District Court (VA)
Northampton County Public Schools (VA)
Northampton County Schools (NC)
Oaktree Academy
Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare
Old Dominion University
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School
OVM Financial Inc.
Park Place School
Pasquotank County Offices
Patient Advocate Foundation
Paul D. Camp Community College
Pembroke Mall
Peninsula Fine Arts Center
Perquimans County Public Schools
Perry Auto Group
Plan Bee Academy
Playtime Learning Center
Poquoson City Public Schools
Portsmouth Catholic Regional School
Portsmouth Christian Schools
Portsmouth Circuit Courts
Portsmouth City Museums
Portsmouth City Offices
Portsmouth General District Court
Portsmouth JDR Court
Portsmouth Probation and Parole
Portsmouth Public Schools
Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services
Primrose School at Cahoon Commons
Primrose School of Virginia Beach South
Regent University
Resurrection Lutheran School
Rivermont School Tidewater
Roanoke-Chowan Community College
Rollingwood Academy
S & K Sales Co.
Saint Leo University-Newport News
Saint Patrick Catholic School
Sentara College of Health Sciences
Shore Christian Academy
Smithfield Foods - North
Southampton Academy
Southampton County Circuit Court
Southampton County Offices
Southampton County Public Schools
Southeastern Public Service Authority
Southeastern Virginia Health System
St. Brides Correctional Center
St. Gregory the Great School
St. Matthew's School
St. Pius X
Star of the Sea Catholic School
Stonebridge School
Stratford University, Virginia Beach
Strelitz International Academy
Suffolk Circuit Court
Suffolk City Offices
Suffolk General District Court
Suffolk JDR Court
Suffolk Public Schools
Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority
Summit Christian Academy
Surry County Government Offices
Surry County Public Schools
Sussex I & II Prisons
Sweethaven Christian Academy
Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool
Tecnico Corporation
The Goddard School - Yorktown
The Group For Women
The Mariners' Museum
The Williams School
Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses
Tidewater Community College
Closings
Tidewater Physicians for Women
Closings
Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia
Closings
TowneBank
Closings
Transitions Family Violence Services
Closings
Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Newport News
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk
Closings
VA Institute of Marine Sciences
Closings
Veritas Christian Academy
Closings
Victory Christian School
Closings
Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office
Closings
Virginia Beach Courts
Closings
Virginia Beach Friends School
Closings
Virginia Beach General District Court
Closings
Virginia Beach Public Schools
Closings
Virginia Beach Theological Seminary
Closings
Virginia Living Museum
Closings
Virginia Wesleyan University
Closings
Walsingham Academy Schools
Closings
Ware Academy
Closings
Warwick River Christian School
Closings
Western Tidewater Community Services Board
Closings
Western Tidewater Free Clinic
Closings
William and Mary
Closings
WMBG-JCC Public Schools
Closings
York County General District Court
Closings
York County Public Schools
Closings
York County-Poquoson Circuit Court
Closings
York-Poquoson JDR District Court
Closings
Young Musicians of Virginia
