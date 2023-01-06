PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — For centuries people have been searching for the fountain of youth.

Turns out it may be your kitchen sink.

A new study shows staying properly hydrated could be the secret to a long life and better-looking skin.

Riverside Family Physician, Dr. Travis Arnold told WAVY, “Keeping hydrated allows the skin to repair itself it keeps it soft and elastic, it reduces the appearance of wrinkles, prevents scarring,”

Doctor Travis Arnold says our bodies need water for just about everything they do. Staying hydrated can reduce the risk of developing chronic illness and early aging.

“I think every celebrity when you ask them what their routine is, they list a bunch of expensive products and say ‘Oh and I make sure I drink lots of water’,” Dr. Arnold said.

So how do you know if you’re getting enough? The study recommends about 12 cups (8 ounces each) a day for women and 15 for men.

Liquid from other beverages and water in the food you eat counts too. But, as Dr. Arnold points out, who really has time to count all of this every day?

“So current recommendation is just to keep a bottle of water by you at all times and when you feel thirsty just go ahead and take a drink usually that will get people where they need to be,” he said.

If you’re not getting enough water you may notice these signs: Darker urine, dry mouth, bad breath, and fatigue. More serious signs of dehydration include dizziness, confusion, fainting and

heart palpitations.

“The brain itself is 80% water by volume so it really doesn’t need that hydration to keep itself running,” Dr. Arnold told WAVY.

So if you want to look like and live like -Jane Fonda at age 85, do what she claims to be one of her secrets and sip that water.