Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Peninsula Foodbank confirmed on Saturday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“On Friday, July 31, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank became aware that a staff member working within our facility tested positive for COVID-19. This individual has not been in the Foodbank since Tuesday. The Foodbank initiated social distancing practices and increased sanitary and safety procedures in mid-March,” officials said in a statement released.

“Because of this, the exposure risk to our staff, volunteers, or the neighbors we serve was very low. Individuals who may have been in close contact with this staff member have been informed and will take the necessary precautions as defined within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.”

The Foodbank has been providing emergency food assistance across the greater Virginia Peninsula which is currently experiencing a double-digit increase in food demands throughout the community.

As of August 1, the Foodbank has been thoroughly and professionally disinfected and sanitized while following all CDC and VDH guidelines to protect the staff, volunteers, partner agencies, and neighbors from exposure to COVID-19.

Mandatory measures that the Foodbank has been following include the use of gloves for packing and sorting, sanitizing high-touch common surfaces, wearing face masks, maintaining proper social distancing, and requiring staff and volunteers to wash hands frequently.

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will be open for normal operations on Monday, August 3.

