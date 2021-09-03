Southwest Virginia doctors say monoclonal antibody treatment can help reduce hospitalizations

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 4,000 new cases and over 130 new hospitalizations as of Friday, Sept. 3. Health officials continue to report increases across the Commonwealth. Carilion Clinic released information about an antibody treatment that could help reduce hospitalizations. Monoclonal antibody treatments can help prevent intense symptoms from COVID-19.

“Monoclonal antibodies are therapeutics that have been developed to respond to different parts of your body’s defense system or foreign invaders like the coronavirus,” said Dr. Dorothy Garner, interim chief of Infectious Diseases with Carilion Clinic. “The COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment is an infusion given by IV over 30 minutes. The monoclonal antibodies bind to the spike proteins on the coronavirus surface so it cannot bind to your cells, and your body can clear the virus more rapidly.”

According to Carilion, the treatment can help reduce the likelihood of hospitalizations by 70 to 80 percent of eligible patients. Below is a chart from the US Department of Health and Human Services that breaks down which patients would be eligible for the treatment.

(Photo Courtesy of US Department of Health and Human Services)

Carilion Clinic, LewisGale Medical Center, Salem VA, and Sovah Health offer these infusion services. With many health care facilities, patients who want to receive this treatment must obtain a referral from a primary care provider.

Carilion offers treatments at its facilities in Roanoke and the New River Valley, but a referral is required. If you do not have a primary care doctor, call Carilion Direct at 800-765-3506 or 540-981-7000 for more information or visit their website.

