PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It was the slap heard around the world. The Academy Awards audience was stunned when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock following a joke that took aim at Smith’s wife, actress, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Pinkett-Smith in 2018 revealed she suffers from alopecia, an auto-immune disorder that causes hair loss.

Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The day after Hollywood’s annual celebration, some may not know who took home the coveted Oscar statuette — but after Will Smith’s unscripted performance, many people are learning about a medical condition that is no laughing matter.

Cassandra Alston of Hampton revealed her alopecia diagnosis in June 2009.

(Photo courtesy: Cassandra Alston)

“When he [Chris Rock] got up on that stage, it was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was in total shock because I did not expect that to happen,” said Alston, who is a retired postal worker, fashion model, and author.

“And even with me being comfortable now being shaved, I still have moments when I’m still not beautiful enough. Thre was a lot of transition and growth in me that took place and there were a lot of moments of deep depression,” said Alston.

Dr. Katherine Treherne (who is now deceased) and Dr. Annyce Treherne

(Photo Courtesy: Dr. Annyce Treherne)

Dermatologist Dr. Annyce Treherne, daughter of another dermatologist, the late Katherine Treherne, treats patients with the autoimmune diseases. Her practice is located in Hampton.

Regina Mobley: “Why is alopecia nothing to laugh about?”

Dr. Annyce Treherne: “Alopecia is a medical condition that affects millions of men and children. Not only does it affect their physical well-being, it also affects their mental health. This directly correlates to the patient’s quality of life. It’s something they think about every day.”

(Photo Courtesy: Dr. Annyce Treherne)

Doctors orders: If you suspect alopecia, see a dermatologist right away in order to get the correct diagnosis for treatment.

Alston, at the age of 61, has her own stage to shine light on alopecia. She’s a fashion model and author.

(Photo courtesy: Cassandra Alston)

“The name of the book is ‘My bald is beautiful, I am not my hair.’ And my chapter reads ‘Now you can see my face,'” said Alston, with a smile suitable for Hollywood.

Will Smith has apologized to the Academy, which has launched an investigation. Alston says Chris Rock owes an apology to those living with alopecia.