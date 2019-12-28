Shellfish from part of Rappahannock River linked to Norovirus outbreak

(WAVY) — The waters surrounding Parrott Island in the Rappahannock River in Middlesex County are closed to oyster harvesters due to a Norovirus outbreak linked to shellfish from the area.

The Virginia Department of Health said the Norovirus outbreak was in Colorado and epidemiologically linked to shellfish from those waters.

Affected shellfish are bivalve mollusks including oysters and clams, but not crabs or fin fish.

For more information on shellfish closures, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/EnvironmentalHealth/Shellfish/faq/.