Shellfish from part of Rappahannock River linked to Norovirus outbreak

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shellfish-Consumer Protection_224941

AP Photo/Wayne Parry

(WAVY) — The waters surrounding Parrott Island in the Rappahannock River in Middlesex County are closed to oyster harvesters due to a Norovirus outbreak linked to shellfish from the area.

The Virginia Department of Health said the Norovirus outbreak was in Colorado and epidemiologically linked to shellfish from those waters.

Affected shellfish are bivalve mollusks including oysters and clams, but not crabs or fin fish.

For more information on shellfish closures, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/EnvironmentalHealth/Shellfish/faq/.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories