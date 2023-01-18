HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A new midwifery practice is open and accepting new clients in Hampton.

The Sentara Midwifery Specialists opens this month and is the first midwifery practice for the healthcare system.

Midwives are trained and certified professionals who help expecting parents throughout their pregnancy and birthing experience. The team at Sentara Midwifery Specialists will offer full-spectrum pregnancy care which includes pre-natal, birthing, and post-natal care.

“Sentara CarePlex Hospital and Sentara Medical Group are proud to bring a full-scope midwifery practice to the Hampton Roads community. It aligns with Sentara’s values of excellent patient experience, quality, and safety,” said Stephen Payne, Regional Director of Business Operations at Sentara Medical Group. “Sentara Midwifery Specialists provides an individualized birthing experience by fostering a strong relationship with every patient and midwife, and our community deserves to have the birthing experience of their choice.”

Five state-licensed Certified Nurse-Midwives (CNM) are now accepting new patients in the Hampton Roads area and accept most insurance, including Medicaid.