Sentara holding drive-thru flu shot clinics Oct. 2 in parts of Virginia, NC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is holding several drive-thru flu shot clinics in Virginia and northeast North Carolina on Oct. 2.

The free clinics will be held at 17 locations throughout Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, South Boston, Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

It’s five more flu clinics than the previous year.

Each clinic expects to give between 300 and 700 flu shots and more than 7,500 shots in the entire day.

Drive-thru flu clinics will run on October 2, 2021, from 8 a.m. to noon or until all shots are distributed.

Anyone 18 and older can get a free flu shot.

The events are rain or shine and COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at all times. All attendees must wear a mask.

A full list of locations can be found here: www.sentara.com/flushots