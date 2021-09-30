Sentara Healthcare to host 17 drive-thru flu clinics across VA and NC on October 2

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The nation’s nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks now, and health officials now feel confident the worst is over. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the season apparently peaked […]

All clinics will run from 8 a.m. until noon.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is set to host 17 drive-thru flu clinics throughout Virginia and northeastern North Carolina on Saturday, October 2.

Officials say that each clinic will be prepared to administer between 300-700 flu shots, for a total of more than 7,500 flu vaccines in one day. Clinics are set to run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

The clinics are scheduled for the following locations:

Jefferson School City Center | 233 4th Street NW Charlottesville, VA, 22911

First Baptist Church | 815 North Main Street South Boston, VA, 24592

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center | 1208 N. Road Street Elizabeth City, NC, 27909

Sentara BelleHarbour | 3920 A Bridge Rd Suffolk, VA, 23435

Sentara CarePlex Hospital | 3000 Coliseum Drive Hampton, VA, 23666

Sentara Geddy Outpatient Center | 400 Sentara Circle Williamsburg, VA, 23188

Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts | 5659 Parkway Drive Gloucester , VA, 23061

Sentara Independence | 800 Independence Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA, 23455

Sentara Leigh Hospital | 830 Kempsville Road Norfolk, VA, 23502

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Kaufman Building | 600 Gresham Drive Norfolk, VA, 23502

Sentara Obici Hospital | 2750 Godwin Blvd Suffolk , VA, 23434

Sentara Port Warwick | 1031 Loftis Boulevard Newport News, VA, 23606

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital | 2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive Virginia Beach, VA, 23456

Sentara St. Luke’s | 20209 Sentara Way Carrollton, VA, 23314

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital | 1060 First Colonial Road Virginia Beach, VA, 23454

Sentara RMH Medical Center | 2010 Health Campus Drive Harrisonburg, VA, 22801

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Christ Chapel | 13909 Smoketown Road Woodbridge, VA, 22192

The flu vaccine will be available to anyone 18 years and older. All guests will remain in their car for the duration of the clinic and are required to wear a mask.

The clinics will happen rain or shine.