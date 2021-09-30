Sentara Healthcare to host 17 drive-thru flu clinics across VA and NC on October 2

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is set to host 17 drive-thru flu clinics throughout Virginia and northeastern North Carolina on Saturday, October 2.
Officials say that each clinic will be prepared to administer between 300-700 flu shots, for a total of more than 7,500 flu vaccines in one day. Clinics are set to run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.
The clinics are scheduled for the following locations:
- Jefferson School City Center | 233 4th Street NW Charlottesville, VA, 22911
- First Baptist Church | 815 North Main Street South Boston, VA, 24592
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center | 1208 N. Road Street Elizabeth City, NC, 27909
- Sentara BelleHarbour | 3920 A Bridge Rd Suffolk, VA, 23435
- Sentara CarePlex Hospital | 3000 Coliseum Drive Hampton, VA, 23666
- Sentara Geddy Outpatient Center | 400 Sentara Circle Williamsburg, VA, 23188
- Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts | 5659 Parkway Drive Gloucester , VA, 23061
- Sentara Independence | 800 Independence Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA, 23455
- Sentara Leigh Hospital | 830 Kempsville Road Norfolk, VA, 23502
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Kaufman Building | 600 Gresham Drive Norfolk, VA, 23502
- Sentara Obici Hospital | 2750 Godwin Blvd Suffolk , VA, 23434
- Sentara Port Warwick | 1031 Loftis Boulevard Newport News, VA, 23606
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital | 2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive Virginia Beach, VA, 23456
- Sentara St. Luke’s | 20209 Sentara Way Carrollton, VA, 23314
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital | 1060 First Colonial Road Virginia Beach, VA, 23454
- Sentara RMH Medical Center | 2010 Health Campus Drive Harrisonburg, VA, 22801
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Christ Chapel | 13909 Smoketown Road Woodbridge, VA, 22192
The flu vaccine will be available to anyone 18 years and older. All guests will remain in their car for the duration of the clinic and are required to wear a mask.
The clinics will happen rain or shine.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.