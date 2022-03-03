Sentara Healthcare donates $2 million towards Virginia’s first school of public health

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare has donated $2 million as Eastern Virginia Medical School, Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University prepare to establish Virginia’s first school of public health.

“Sentara Healthcare has had a long-standing commitment to medical education and improving the health of the communities we serve,” said Howard Kern, President and CEO of Sentara Healthcare. “We are proud to support EVMS as they participate with ODU and NSU in the development of a new school of public health. With the $4 million Sentara also contributed to ODU and NSU last year, we look forward to seeing the three partners collaborate to address community health disparities and focus on social determinants of health.”

Officials say the ONE (ODU, NSU and EVMS) School of Public Health is designed to improve health outcomes in Hampton Roads. That includes the skills needed to address health disparities in the region.

ONE will offer collaborative Master of Public Health and doctoral programs and will develop research addressing important regional, statewide, national and global public health challenges.

“We are grateful to the leadership of Sentara Healthcare for their generosity and recognition of the importance of establishing a school of public health in Hampton Roads,” said Dr. Alfred Abuhamad, Interim President and Provost of EVMS and Dean of the School of Medicine. “We know that health disparities plague our cities, and we have a moral responsibility to come together to address this issue. The new school is a shining example of the important work we can do when community partners collaborate.”

The $2 million donation follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed last year.