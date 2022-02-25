Sentara Healthcare announces new cancer research alliance

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare announced it has received a $3 million philanthropic gift from the Hillier Ignite Foundation.

The gift is to create the Luke Hillier Cancer Research Alliance at the Sentara Brock Cancer Center in Norfolk. This alliance will enable further collaboration between Sentara and longtime partners such as Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) and Virginia Oncology Associates (VOA).

It will significantly advance oncology research and cancer care in the Hampton Roads area.

“The Luke Hillier Cancer Research Alliance will be transformational in how our physicians contribute to oncology research and collaborate on innovative treatment options,” said Howard P. Kern, president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare. “For cancer patients and the broader community, it will expand opportunities to participate in multi-institutional clinical trials with the National Cancer Institute and research cooperatives around the country. The Research Alliance will increase capabilities for early detection and prevention, especially for those populations at increased risk for cancer. We are deeply grateful for Luke Hiller and the Hillier Ignite Foundation’s generosity and commitment to our community.”

The Luke Hillier Cancer Research Alliance is the latest addition to the many new services the Sentara Brock Cancer Center offers.

