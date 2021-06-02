Sentara Healthcare and North Carolina’s Cone Health end affiliation plans

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Since last year, Sentara Healthcare and North Carolina-based Cone Health have been planning to join forces, but they have both decided not to move forward.

Sentara Healthcare issued a statement back in August confirming that the company had signed a letter of intent for the merger with Cone Health, which is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

But on June 2, Sentara Healthcare announced that they mutually decided to end affiliation plans.

“Sentara Healthcare and Cone Health are high performing, well respected, community-focused organizations. Those similarities served as the basis for efforts toward an affiliation. I am confident that this mutual decision will not alter either organization’s ongoing commitment to meet the needs of our respective communities. Sentara and Cone Health remain aligned and in agreement that our first priority is to those we serve, and we believe this will be better done as independent organizations,“ says Howard P. Kern, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sentara Healthcare. “I have no doubt that Cone Health will remain a top tier health system and will continue to pursue new and innovative ways to provide value for North Carolinians for years to come.”

The Chairman of the Cone Health Board of Trustees echoed that statement.

Cone Health and Norfolk-based Sentara do not compete in the same markets.

“The Sentara Healthcare Board of Directors is very appreciative of the efforts undertaken by both organizations toward a shared goal of improving and advancing healthcare in Virginia and North Carolina. We have learned a great deal during our time together and I believe this will serve both of us well in the future. Sentara will continue to concentrate on improving health and well-being for the communities we serve and I am confident that Cone Health will do the same,” said Dian Calderone, Chairwoman of the Sentara Healthcare Board of Directors.