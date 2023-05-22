HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara Health says they invested more than $260 million in 2022 to support communities across Virginia and North Carolina.

According to a press release, the money went towards Sentara’s commitment to making communities healthier through partnerships with other organizations and people.

Below is a break down of what the funds went towards:

$6.7 million in health and prevention programs

$48.5 million in healthcare teaching and training opportunities

$48 million in community giving

$157 million in uncompensated care

“For more than 130 years, Sentara’s presence in our communities has never been defined solely by our hospitals and clinics,” said Sherry Norquist, MSN, RN, executive director of community engagement and impact at Sentara. “We’ve constantly searched for ways to strengthen our communities — and every individual who calls those communities home — by looking farther ‘upstream’ to address root causes of health disparities and to improve community conditions. By listening and striving to be a partner to both community and faith-based organizations who share our mission, we can be an anchor upon which our entire communities can rely.”

Some of the many things Sentara was able to do with this investment include fighting food insecurities, increasing access to care, and increasing the availability of affordable housing.