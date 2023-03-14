HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara Healthcare’s Community Care program is gearing up to help more people in 2023.

Since its inception in 2022, the SCC has provided care to more than 2,150 individuals with specialized care and treatments. Sentara recently announced that they will begin offering healthcare services in Richmond, Petersburg, Harrisonburg, Danville, Newport News and other localities in 2023.

Sentara Community Care brings health and wellness services to the individual through their SCC centers and the Sentara Mobile Care, a bus that runs through parts of Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia. You can view the Sentara Mobile Care schedule here.

This model of care, according to Sentara, reduces barriers, maximizes convenience, and provides consistent medical services in neighborhoods that have historically been denied or otherwise lacked access.

The SCC focuses on providing holistic care for those on Medicaid, as well as individuals who are either uninsured or underinsured.

“Our journey began in 2021 with the desire to further Sentara’s community engagement and impact initiatives to address health disparities, expand access to care and improve health outcomes for our 700,000-plus Medicaid members, as well as those who are uninsured,” said Heather Strock, Sentara executive director of operations for Sentara Community Care, in a statement. “Sentara Community Care is an upstream solution that best cares for these community members.

“Sentara Community Care better enables us to live out our mission in a holistic manner focusing on those who are most in need due to social drivers of health, those factors which directly impact 80% of a person’s health and well-being – factors that occur outside the walls of medical offices and facilities.”

Since the SCC began in August 2022, the program has delivered health and wellness services to more than 25 communities and helped more than 1,500 people at 250-plus events while reducing EMS calls and transports in some communities by 80%, Sentara said, while providing vaccinations and helping 75 patients in insurance enrollment.

Know more

For additional updates and information on Sentara Community Care plans and services, visit www.sentara.com/communitycare or call 757-388-1830.