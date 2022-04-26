NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara recently opened the region’s first integrative therapy clinic.

The clinic, at the Sentara Brock Cancer Center, combines traditional medicine with holistic treatments, such as acupuncture, massage, nutrition, reiki, yoga, Tai Chi, meditation, and more. It is located on the fourth floor of the Sentara Brock Cancer Center at 6251 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk.

The Carrillo Kern Center for Integrative Therapies is in memory of Jeanne Carrillo and David Kern.

“I have experienced first-hand how integrative therapies can support a patient’s mind, body, and soul when they are undergoing cancer treatment,” said Suzanne Carrillo, sister of Jeanne Carrillo. “When our loved ones, Jeanne and David, were battling cancer they independently sought integrative therapies to support their comfort and care. It is important for these services to be accessible and affordable to all cancer patients in Hampton Roads.”

The Carrillo Kern Center for Integrative Therapies at Sentara Brock Cancer Center. (Photo courtesy: Sentara Healthcare)

Sentara Healthcare says any current cancer patient or survivor can visit the integrative therapy clinic. You do not need to be a patient of the Sentara Brock Cancer Center. Services not covered by insurance will be offered at a discounted rate thanks to generous donations.

If you’d like to make a donation to the Sentara Foundation to help support services like these, please click here.

Visit the Carrillo Kern Center for Integrative Therapies website or call 757-624-0420 for more information on the center and what it offers.