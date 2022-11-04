NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara announced today, Friday, Nov. 4, that they will be awarding more than $5 million to 97 community organizations in Virginia and North Carolina.

Sentara prioritizes funding community partners that help to support Sentara’s primary focus areas: behavioral health, housing, workforce training and career development, food security and social determinants of health.

“These investments expand on Sentara’s longstanding commitment to address social determinants of health and promote equitable access to care in traditionally underserved communities – efforts that are strengthened through numerous grassroots partnerships with community and faith-based organizations,” Sentara said.

“Addressing the most pressing needs of our communities and improving total health and wellness are the foundation of our mission at Sentara,” said Sherry Norquist, MSN-RN, Sentara’s Director of Community Engagement and Impact. “We are hopeful that through our ongoing investments and collaboration with community partners and faith-based leaders who share our mission, together, we will continue to create opportunities to advance health equity and eliminate disparities in the communities where we live, work, and play.”

Sentara’s investment in the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board will fund the development of a Crisis Receiving Center, which will help improve access for individuals seeking behavioral health treatment and address gaps related to behavioral health needs.

Among the many community organizations being funded are FREE Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment, Village Family Food Pantry, the Restoration and Hope House and the Bright Stars Program.

To see all 97 of the community partners that Sentara is funding, click here.