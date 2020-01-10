Sentara agrees to $2.175M settlement after 577 patients’ private info sent to wrong addresses in 2017

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Sentara has agreed to pay a $2.175 million settlement in connection with an incident in 2017 in which 577 patients’ personal health information was incorrectly sent via bills to the wrong addresses.

According to a Nov. 27, 2019 news release from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, the incorrect information included patient names, account numbers, and dates of services.

Sentara operates 12 acute care hospitals and more than 300 sites of care throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

The first complaint of an incorrect bill came in April 2017.

Investigation by the Office for Civil Rights revealed Sentara mailed 577 patients’ information to wrong addresses.

“Sentara reported this incident as a breach affecting 8 individuals, because Sentara concluded, incorrectly, that unless the disclosure included patient diagnosis, treatment information or other medical information, no reportable breach of PHI had occurred,” the release said.

Sentara then “persisted” in not properly reporting the breach “even after being explicitly advised of their duty to do so by” the Office of Civil Rights.

“OCR also determined that Sentara failed to have a business associate agreement in place with Sentara Healthcare, an entity that performed business associate services for Sentara,” the release said.

As part of the settlement, Sentara agreed to start a corrective action plan which includes two years of monitoring.

Here’s Sentara’s statement in full about the settlement: