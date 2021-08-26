Salmonella cases linked to Italian-style meats reported in 17 states, including Virginia

The CDC says do not eat, sell, or serve Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged uncured antipasto trays with “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022. (CDC photo)

Before you fix yourself an Italian sub or a charcuterie party platter, check the brand and “best by” date on the deli meat.

The CDC says an investigation found that the Fratelli Beretta brand’s prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The trays are sold nationwide and can include uncured salami, prosciutto, coppa or soppressata.

As of August 25, 36 people across 17 states have reported Salmonella infections, with the first case reported back on May 9.

One of the cases was reported in Virginia. California has the most reported cases, with seven.

The CDC says it is likely the number of people in the outbreaks is much higher than what was reported because many people may not have sought medical care. Also, any recent illnesses may not be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Of the 25 sick people interviewed about what they ate prior to getting sick, 22 (88%) reported eating a variety of Italian-Style meats. 14 recalled or had a shopper card receipt showing it was Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays.

The CDC is advising people not to eat Fratelli Beretta brand prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays with “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022. This does not include Italian-style meats sliced at a deli.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products are linked to illness.