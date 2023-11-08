NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Drive-thru, to fight the flu.

“Oh, the process was fast, easy, I didn’t have to get out of my car,” said Lynette Elliott.

The Portsmouth resident only stepped out of her vehicle to share with us why she gets a flu vaccine every year.

“I think it’s very very important that everybody get the flu shot to be protected and to protect everyone around you,” she said.

Riverside Health System held the last of a dozen drive-thru flu shot clinics in Newport News on Wednesday.

Health officials recommend the shot for almost everyone over 6 months of age.

Flu activity typically peaks between December and February, but is circulating already. Most of Virginia including the Eastern region is currently experiencing a low level of flu activity with just 3% of emergency department and urgent care visits last week being for flu.

“If you get the flu then you’re going to feel bad for several days, but if you get the flu vaccine the you just have maybe 15 -30 minutes where your arm aches a little bit,” said Riverside’s vaccine coordinator, Evie Sutton.

Most healthy people get over the flu, but those with underlying health issues are at greater risk for serious flu complications — which could lead to hospitalization or even death.

Preliminary data from the CDC suggests this year’s shot is a good match for the strains circulating.

Riverside, Sentara and Bon Secours all offered drive-thru shots clinics this fall, but it’s not too late to roll up your sleeve.

If you need to know where to go, click on the flu shot locator.