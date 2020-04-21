Riverside Health to host COVID-19 update on Facebook Live

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Health System plans to update the community about coronavirus on Facebook Live Thursday.

The Facebook Live update is planned for 11:30 a.m.

Riverside is going to start updating the community about COVID-19 every week using Facebook Live.

The COVID-19 update will feature the following speakers:

Bill Downey — Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Mike Dacey — President and Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Gary Kavit — Service Line Chief for Emergency Services and Medical Director at Riverside Regional Medical Center

Dr. Theresa Emory — Pathologist and Riverside Foundation Board Member

To watch the Facebook Live, visit Riverside’s Facebook page. The video update will be saved to Riverside’s Facebook page for those who cannot watch the update live.

