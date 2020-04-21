Riverside Health to host COVID-19 update on Facebook Live

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Health System plans to update the community about coronavirus on Facebook Live Thursday.

The Facebook Live update is planned for 11:30 a.m.

Riverside is going to start updating the community about COVID-19 every week using Facebook Live.

RELATED: Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

The COVID-19 update will feature the following speakers:

  • Bill Downey — Chief Executive Officer
  • Dr. Mike Dacey — President and Chief Operating Officer
  • Dr. Gary Kavit — Service Line Chief for Emergency Services and Medical Director at Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Dr. Theresa Emory — Pathologist and Riverside Foundation Board Member

To watch the Facebook Live, visit Riverside’s Facebook page. The video update will be saved to Riverside’s Facebook page for those who cannot watch the update live.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories