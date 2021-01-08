Resolving for good mental health in 2021

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As we try to deal with a new year that lacks the promise we’d all hoped, our social media feeds are filling up with memes.

Some read “I’ve had my seven-day trial of 2021, I’d like to cancel my subscription.” Others say “What if 2021 says to 2020 … Hold my Beer and watch this!”

Dr. Elizabeth Collumb, psychiatrist at Eastern Virginia Medical School, told WAVY.com that sometimes laughter is just what the doctor prescribes.

“Humor is one of the higher-level defenses that we talk about in psychiatry, so I think there is a useful and adaptive function to it,” she said.

However, Collumb warns that going down a rabbit hole of hopeless memes and 24-hour news cycles can be detrimental. You need to tune out the noise and set some limits.

“I’m going to go look at the news and my Facebook feed and my email, you know, no more than an hour a day. Or I’m only going to go to a couple of these sources that I feel are trustworthy,” she said.

The number of people seeking mental health services skyrocketed in 2020. Young people are suffering most.

According to Mental Health America, in September, more than half of 11 to 17-year-olds reported having thoughts of suicide or self-harm nearly every day of the previous two weeks.

“I think the next few months are going to be really difficult, I think the virus toll will continue to increase and grow, and then I think we are going to turn the corner,” Collumb told WAVY.com.

Until then, she said it’s important to check in on family and friends — offer help or just lend an ear.

Also, don’t forget self-care.

Eat healthy, get regular exercise, limit the amount of alcohol you drink. And most of all, don’t lose hope.

“If you have a goal if you have something that you want to do or something that you’re hopeful about, I think that lends people a tremendous amount of resiliency,” she said.

The surge of people seeking mental health services has exacerbated the critical shortage of mental health care workers in Hampton Roads and across the nation.

If you need professional help, Collumb says reach out. It may take a while but it is available.

She also encourages people to reach out to support groups like National Alliance on Mental Illness and Alcoholics Anonymous.