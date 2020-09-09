Red Cross makes an urgent plea for Black blood donors

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s an urgent need for Black blood donors in Virginia.

The Coastal Virginia chapter of the American Red Cross says donations are down 50 percent.

This could be a big problem for those suffering from sickle cell anemia, a painful blood disorder that primarily affects African Americans.

Nari’k Page, a 22-year-old man from Virginia Beach, can never prepare for the pain. He told WAVY.com how it strikes out of nowhere.

“I’ll be outside playing basketball with my friends and my brothers and everybody and I just can’t play anymore. [I] curl up in a ball on the ground screaming.”

His father, Tommy Page, told us, “It’s just a very arduous thing to watch your children go through. It’s hard, it’s very hard.”

“Hard” hardly describes what Tommy Page has lived through with three sons diagnosed with sickle cell. The oldest was John Anthony.

“He was definitely a soldier he pushed through it didn’t stop him,” Page said.

Sickle cell took his life 10 years ago.

“It’s bittersweet, it’s one of those.. you definitely want him here but he went through a lot,” Page told WAVY.com.

The younger brother, Tommy, and Nari’k are still in the fight. Nari’k has been in and out of hospitals since he was 2 years old.

“I can hear them talking to my mom saying ‘He needs a blood transfusion but we don’t have any blood that will match him here’ … so all they could do was keep medicating me hoping it would go down, but it wouldn’t.”

It took four hours to fly in blood for a transfusion, the only way to stop his pain.

“When someone donates blood, I’m just so grateful because I don’t ever want to really have to go through that experience again ’cause I know how it can be,” he said.

The blood must be matched closely. Black donors are more likely to be compatible.

Complicating matters further is COVID-19. Donations from the Black community dropped drastically during the pandemic, but patients are still in pain and still counting on the kindness of donors.

Nari’k’s plea: “Go out and donate. It takes up to like 45 minutes to save a life.”

There is a special “Sickle Cell Fighters Blood Drive” happening at the Attucks Theatre on Church Street in Norfolk on Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 1-6 p.m.

You can sign up to donate there or at another time at a Red Cross center close to you.

