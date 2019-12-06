Live Now
Rabid raccoon found in Newport News

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Raccoon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon found in Newport News has tested positive for rabies.

The Peninsula Health District said Friday the raccoon was found in the 400 block of Harpersville Road.

It was encountered by a domestic dog on private property, the health district said.

Rabies is a fatal disease but can be prevented with proper vaccinations.

Anyone with information relating to exposure to this raccoon should contact the Environmental Health Office of the Peninsula Health department at (757) 594-7340.

