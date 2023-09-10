NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Project Nana took steps to fight cancer along the Norfolk Waterfront, Sunday.

Project Nana is a Hampton Roads based nonprofit that empowers ‘seasoned women’ (women over the age of 55) to educate and advocate for improved healthcare access and health outcomes.

On Sept. 8 the group kicked off its Seasoned Summit, a three day event with various workshops and forums that culminated with a walk to end breast and gynecologic cancers.

“We had people who are actively going through chemo, going through cancer and battling it right now. We have survivors,” said organizer Vanessa Hill. We have women who haven’t been to the gynecologist in 20 years. We had people who talked about their own traumatic experience. So what has it made me feel? If I am but a doorkeeper and open the door for healing and encouragement and hope to others.”

Hill says Take Nana to the doctor week begins on Monday. To help facilitate that conversation, the group has lots of resources for ‘seasoned women’ on their website.