Premature birth rates are going down in some countries: A doctor asks ‘why not’ for all women?

(WAVY) — Oh baby: Finally some good news from COVID-19. Doctors in Ireland, Denmark, and even some United States hospitals are noticing fewer premature babies being born.

Some counties are reporting historically-low rates — but not all countries.

For Dr. Rahul Gupta, this begs the question: “Who are these women and what does the community look like where they live?”

Gupta, the March of Dimes chief medical officer, suggests some expectant mothers are less stressed, due to stay-at-home orders, while others still struggle.

“I think COVID in America has only worked to unveil the economic and racial insecurities and uncertainties that had already existed,” Gupta said.

Gupta said, moving forward, we must look not only at the numbers, but the numbers in specific communities.

“What we cannot separate is the fact that we have significant amount of racial disparity when it comes to preterm births in this country, which often does not exist to the extent in other nations,” Gupta said.

Black women in America are 50 percent more likely to give birth to a preterm baby.

Gupta believes the new studies, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, give us an opportunity “and, you could say, a once-in-a-century opportunity to redo our healthcare system.”

The March of Dimes advocates for focus on the woman rather than building a healthcare system and asking a woman to fit into it. That, Gupta says, is what they do in Europe, where they already have better preterm birth rates.

10 On Your Side checked with Children’s Hospital of The Kings’ Daughters in Norfolk.

A hospital spokeswoman told us the number of preemies in their NICU has not gone down.

Latest Posts: