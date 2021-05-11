‘Perfectly abled’: Creative teens at Tabb Middle transforming girl’s prosthetic arm into Nerf blaster

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — This isn’t your regular science fair project — it’s a project that is transforming a young girl’s prosthetic arm.

Students at Tabb Middle School have gotten creative during the pandemic and are using STEM skills to help a local girl be a kid.

Alexis Hale’s daughter Zoey was born without part of her right arm.

There’s nothing that Zoey thinks she can’t do. And she said what she would love even more would be a way to shoot Nerf blasters. She wants to be able to play Nerf with her brother.

So, the students at Tabb Middle School are building adapters for Zoey’s prosthetic arm to transform it into one that’s part arm, part Nerf blaster.

