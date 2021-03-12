Per new CMS guidelines, Signature HealthCARE facilities are reopening to visitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVY) – Under new guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Signature HealthCARE’s facilities will be reopening to allow responsible in-person visitation for residents and families.
In a press release, Signature HealthCARE said as their facilities diligently prepare for reopening, outdoor visitation will always be the preferred manner for in-person visitation.
“We have looked forward to the day when our residents, families, and staff could once again
enjoy seeing loved ones in-person,” said E. Joseph Steier, III, President, and CEO of Signature
HealthCARE.
The recommended CMS guidelines, advocate for outdoor visitation whenever practicable, as outdoor visits pose a lower risk of transmission due to increased space and airflow.
Health officials say the nursing home population still remains vulnerable to COVID-19 and other viruses, like the flu.
Communities and families are asked to adhere to the new guidelines in each of the facilities, by CMS and their specific states.
Signature HealthCARE said their facilities are not limited to:
• Visitor screening, including temperature checks, a COVID-19 questionnaire, and
symptom observation, all of which must be passed.
• Precautionary infection control measures, including hand hygiene requirements.
• Visitor masks (covering mouth and nose) and other personal protective equipment (PPE)
requirements.
• In advance scheduling of visits. Unscheduled or walk-in visits are not permitted.
• Visitor social distancing at least 6 feet apart from all persons.
• Limited visitation times so all residents can be accommodated.
• Posting of facility signage indicating COVID-19 signs, symptoms, and best mitigation
practices.
• Residents and staff COVID-19 testing, as regulations require.
While CMS does not require visitors to be fully vaccinated, SignatureHealthCARE strongly encourages visitors to be fully vaccinated for the utmost protection of loved
ones in long-term care facilities.
“Now, that time has finally come. We know from our own separation from our
families how difficult these days have been. We cannot thank our families and communities
enough for your gracious understanding, thoughts, prayers, and support during these
challenging days and it gives us great pleasure to begin reopening our doors again under these
new government guidelines,” said Steier.
Facilities may still prevent visitation based on a variety of factors under the new guidelines, such as the following:
• Unvaccinated residents will not be permitted to have visitors if the surrounding
county’s COVID-19 positive rate is above 10% or less than 70% of residents in a
the facility has been fully vaccinated.
• Residents who have been confirmed COVID-19 positive will not be able to receive
visitors until they meet testing criteria that allow discontinuation of transmission-based protocols.
• Quarantined residents cannot accept visitors until criteria are met to be released from
quarantine.
• If a new case of COVID-19 is identified within a facility, visitation will be suspended
until one round of facility-wide testing is complete to determine needed protocols.