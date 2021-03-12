Per new CMS guidelines, Signature HealthCARE facilities are reopening to visitation

In this April 21, 2020, photo, Marguerite Mouille, 94, gestures while her visiting daughter takes a photo at the Kaisesberg nursing home, eastern France. France has started to break the seals on its locked down nursing homes, allowing limited visitation rights for the families of elderly residents. The visits are proving bittersweet for some, too short and restricted to make up for weeks of isolation and loneliness. But they are shedding light on the immense emotional toll caused by locking down care homes. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVY) – Under new guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Signature HealthCARE’s facilities will be reopening to allow responsible in-person visitation for residents and families.

In a press release, Signature HealthCARE said as their facilities diligently prepare for reopening, outdoor visitation will always be the preferred manner for in-person visitation.

“We have looked forward to the day when our residents, families, and staff could once again

enjoy seeing loved ones in-person,” said E. Joseph Steier, III, President, and CEO of Signature

HealthCARE.

The recommended CMS guidelines, advocate for outdoor visitation whenever practicable, as outdoor visits pose a lower risk of transmission due to increased space and airflow.

Health officials say the nursing home population still remains vulnerable to COVID-19 and other viruses, like the flu.

Communities and families are asked to adhere to the new guidelines in each of the facilities, by CMS and their specific states.

Signature HealthCARE said their facilities are not limited to:

• Visitor screening, including temperature checks, a COVID-19 questionnaire, and

symptom observation, all of which must be passed.

• Precautionary infection control measures, including hand hygiene requirements.

• Visitor masks (covering mouth and nose) and other personal protective equipment (PPE)

requirements.

• In advance scheduling of visits. Unscheduled or walk-in visits are not permitted.

• Visitor social distancing at least 6 feet apart from all persons.

• Limited visitation times so all residents can be accommodated.

• Posting of facility signage indicating COVID-19 signs, symptoms, and best mitigation

practices.

• Residents and staff COVID-19 testing, as regulations require.

While CMS does not require visitors to be fully vaccinated, SignatureHealthCARE strongly encourages visitors to be fully vaccinated for the utmost protection of loved

ones in long-term care facilities.

“Now, that time has finally come. We know from our own separation from our

families how difficult these days have been. We cannot thank our families and communities

enough for your gracious understanding, thoughts, prayers, and support during these

challenging days and it gives us great pleasure to begin reopening our doors again under these

new government guidelines,” said Steier.

Facilities may still prevent visitation based on a variety of factors under the new guidelines, such as the following:



• Unvaccinated residents will not be permitted to have visitors if the surrounding

county’s COVID-19 positive rate is above 10% or less than 70% of residents in a

the facility has been fully vaccinated.

• Residents who have been confirmed COVID-19 positive will not be able to receive

visitors until they meet testing criteria that allow discontinuation of transmission-based protocols.

• Quarantined residents cannot accept visitors until criteria are met to be released from

quarantine.

• If a new case of COVID-19 is identified within a facility, visitation will be suspended

until one round of facility-wide testing is complete to determine needed protocols.