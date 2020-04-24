Patient First offering drive-up COVID-19 testing in Chesapeake and Hampton

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Patient first is offering coronavirus testing at two locations – in Chesapeake and Hampton.

The COVID-19 testing will be done drive-up style. Patients must remain in their cars during the testing, and Patient First staff will wear proper PPE when collecting samples from those patients, according to a Patient First news release.

The samples will be tested by a third party lab, and results are expected to be ready about two days after the test is completed. A Patient First nurse will call patients to communicate their test results and provide medical guidance.

RELATED: Local hospitals start in-house COVID-19 testing

Testing will be done by appointment only, every day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Patient First – Battlefield: (757) 547-0688

Patient First – Hampton: (757) 951-1579

Patients must call ahead to schedule a test. Patient First will not test everyone. Medical staff will screen patients over the phone. To be tested, a patient must display at least one of the following symptoms:

Cough

Fever

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Patient first will test all healthcare workers and first responders.

The COVID-19 test won’t cost anything for insured patients. Self-pay patients will have to pay $90 to Patient First and $51.31 to the lab, which will come as a separate bill.

All Patient First locations will remain open for people who need walk-in appointments that are not COVID-19 related, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Latest Posts