HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Patient first is offering coronavirus testing at two locations – in Chesapeake and Hampton.
The COVID-19 testing will be done drive-up style. Patients must remain in their cars during the testing, and Patient First staff will wear proper PPE when collecting samples from those patients, according to a Patient First news release.
The samples will be tested by a third party lab, and results are expected to be ready about two days after the test is completed. A Patient First nurse will call patients to communicate their test results and provide medical guidance.
RELATED: Local hospitals start in-house COVID-19 testing
Testing will be done by appointment only, every day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Patient First – Battlefield: (757) 547-0688
- Patient First – Hampton: (757) 951-1579
Patients must call ahead to schedule a test. Patient First will not test everyone. Medical staff will screen patients over the phone. To be tested, a patient must display at least one of the following symptoms:
- Cough
- Fever
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
Patient first will test all healthcare workers and first responders.
The COVID-19 test won’t cost anything for insured patients. Self-pay patients will have to pay $90 to Patient First and $51.31 to the lab, which will come as a separate bill.
All Patient First locations will remain open for people who need walk-in appointments that are not COVID-19 related, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Latest Posts
- Patient First offering drive-up COVID-19 testing in Chesapeake and Hampton
- Virginia April 24 COVID-19 update: 596 new cases reported, 38 new deaths
- Blog: A few showers Friday afternoon, but nice weather weekend overall
- Do not ingest disinfectant products, EPA, Lysol producer stress after Trump claims
- Some local pizza shops see an increase in delivery numbers during COVID-19 pandemic