Part of York River closed to shellfish harvesting due to norovirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has closed some waters in the Tidewater region to shellfish harvesting due to a norovirus outbreak linked to the area.

Waters near Allens Island in the York River in Gloucester County are closed to shellfish harvesting — including oysters and clams — effective Friday, the health department said.

The closure is the result of a norovirus outbreak in central Virginia that is epidemiologically linked to shellfish from that specific area.

The closure will last for 21 days.

The affected shellfish do not include crabs or fin fish.

Maps of the affected areas are located on the Division of Shellfish Sanitation’s home page at www.vdh.virginia.gov/Shellfish/.