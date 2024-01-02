NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all Norfolk residents!

The city’s new health director is encouraging everyone in the Mermaid City to fill out a health survey that will help determine what Norfolk neighborhoods need to get healthier.

Dr. Susan Girois is a fourth-generation Norfolk resident, but has spent much of her life working in communities across the country and around the world.

“I am driven and called for service — service to community, service to underserved,” she told WAVY.

Recently, Girois returned home to lead the Norfolk Health Department.

“We have such diversity here,” Girois said. “We have some neighborhoods that are thriving, some neighborhoods that are really struggling and so, what I want to do is with these communities, with neighborhoods, with people who are impacted by different things, (is) really try to begin to address some of their issues in a very targeted way.”

This survey can help make that happen.

The Community Health Needs Assessment has 20 questions and takes about five minutes to fill out. You’ll also see QR codes on busses and billboards. You can snap a picture of one on your smartphone and it will take you right to the survey.

Paper copies can be found at People’s Pharmacy on Church Street, inside the health department and at community health centers. The survey is available in several languages.

“Now, this health needs assessment is coming at a very important time,” Girois said. “Beginning now, over the next couple of months, we here at the Norfolk Health Department are going to be making a five year plan.”

Questions about affordable housing, access to healthcare, aging, eating, exercise and more, can give a clearer picture of what the community thinks is important.

“At the Health Department, we are very focused on equity,” she said. “So, what we need from this survey is also people from some of the underserved, stigmatized or vulnerable groups … to fill this in.”

She also expressed a specific need to reach men and those under age 30 to ensure help gets to where it is needed most and moves the city toward better health for all.