NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Department of Public Health will provide school immunizations at local middle schools and high schools.
According to a press release, NDPH will have Tdap, HPV, and meningococcal immunizations available for rising seventh and 12th graders during school hours.
Below are the following dates and locations for the immunizations:
- Thursday, April 20 : Crossroads School
- Friday, April 21: Southside STEM Academy
- Friday, April 21: Ruffner Middle School
- Monday, April 24: Lake Taylor School
- Tuesday, April 25: International Studies at Rosemont Academy of Discovery at Lakewood
- Tuesday, April 25: Ghent School
- Wednesday, April 26: Booker T. Washington High School
- Wednesday, April 26: Maury High School
- Wednesday, April 26: Northside Middle School
- Thursday, April 27: Azalea Gardens Middle School
- Thursday, April 27: Granby High School
- Thursday, April 27: Norview High School
- Friday, April 28: Lake Taylor High School
- Friday, April 28 –Norview Middle School
- Thursday, June 1: Blair Middle School
Parents are asked to send a copy of their child’s immunizations and insurance card, if they are insured. If you have lost their immunizations, you can fill out a request form.
For more information, call 757-683-2735.