NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Department of Public Health will provide school immunizations at local middle schools and high schools.

According to a press release, NDPH will have Tdap, HPV, and meningococcal immunizations available for rising seventh and 12th graders during school hours.

Below are the following dates and locations for the immunizations:

  • Thursday, April 20 : Crossroads School
  • Friday, April 21: Southside STEM Academy
  • Friday, April 21: Ruffner Middle School
  • Monday, April 24: Lake Taylor School
  • Tuesday, April 25: International Studies at Rosemont Academy of Discovery at Lakewood
  • Tuesday, April 25: Ghent School
  • Wednesday, April 26: Booker T. Washington High School
  • Wednesday, April 26: Maury High School
  • Wednesday, April 26: Northside Middle School
  • Thursday, April 27: Azalea Gardens Middle School
  • Thursday, April 27: Granby High School
  • Thursday, April 27: Norview High School
  • Friday, April 28: Lake Taylor High School
  • Friday, April 28 –Norview Middle School
  • Thursday, June 1: Blair Middle School

Parents are asked to send a copy of their child’s immunizations and insurance card, if they are insured. If you have lost their immunizations, you can fill out a request form.

For more information, call 757-683-2735.