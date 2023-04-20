NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Department of Public Health will provide school immunizations at local middle schools and high schools.

According to a press release, NDPH will have Tdap, HPV, and meningococcal immunizations available for rising seventh and 12th graders during school hours.

Below are the following dates and locations for the immunizations:

Thursday, April 20 : Crossroads School

Friday, April 21: Southside STEM Academy

Friday, April 21: Ruffner Middle School

Monday, April 24: Lake Taylor School

Tuesday, April 25: International Studies at Rosemont Academy of Discovery at Lakewood

Tuesday, April 25: Ghent School

Wednesday, April 26: Booker T. Washington High School

Wednesday, April 26: Maury High School

Wednesday, April 26: Northside Middle School

Thursday, April 27: Azalea Gardens Middle School

Thursday, April 27: Granby High School

Thursday, April 27: Norview High School

Friday, April 28: Lake Taylor High School

Friday, April 28 –Norview Middle School

Thursday, June 1: Blair Middle School

Parents are asked to send a copy of their child’s immunizations and insurance card, if they are insured. If you have lost their immunizations, you can fill out a request form.

For more information, call 757-683-2735.