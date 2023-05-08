NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Department of Public Health will be hosting a REVIVE! training on May 9 in recognition of National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

NDPH, along with the Norfolk Prevention Coalition, will host the free training from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 830 Southampton Avenue.

The training will give an overview of fentanyl, common fentanyl-laced drugs, risk factors for opioid overdoses, and more. Participants will also receive naloxone or Narcan at the end of the training.

Preliminary data shows that 75 percent of fatal drug overdoses in Norfolk in 2022 were from fentanyl.

Those who would like to participate in the training can register online. If you have any questions about the training, call (757) 683-2301.