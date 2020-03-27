No Sentara drive-thru screening and testing this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara is providing two drive-thru COVID-19 screening locations for Friday, March 27.

The following sites will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Military Circle

880 N Military Hwy

Norfolk, Virginia 23502

Sentara CarePlex Hospital

3000 Coliseum Dr.

Hampton, Virginia 23666

None of the Sentara COVID-19 Drive-Thru Screening and Testing locations will be open this weekend (March 28 and March 29). Drive-Thru screening and testing will resume on Monday, March 30.

The most up-to-date drive-thru screening and testing information is available at www.sentara.com/coronavirus.

Sentara officials have asked residents to heed several precautions amid the virus outbreak.

Before you leave the house, do you have 2 of the 3 symptoms below:

Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)

Cough

Shortness of breath

AND

In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here)

IF NO:

Please, stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.

IF YES:

If you are BELOW age 60 and have no other health issues, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you are OVER age 60 OR have underlying health conditions, please follow these steps:

Call your healthcare provider for further guidance. If you don’t have a primary care provider, view our virtual care options by clicking here or visit one of our drive-thru screening locations. If you require immediate medical attention, please call your nearest emergency department. View our list of Sentara emergency departments by clicking here.

For military members, Langley Hospital is offering drive-thru screening outside of its pharmacy and emergency department on Joint Base Langley-Eustis. If you require a test, a medical professional will provide additional reporting instructions. Please call the information line at (757)-764-0018 PRIOR to going for screening if you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19.

