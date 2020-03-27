No Sentara drive-thru screening and testing this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara is providing two drive-thru COVID-19 screening locations for Friday, March 27.
The following sites will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Military Circle
880 N Military Hwy
Norfolk, Virginia 23502
Sentara CarePlex Hospital
3000 Coliseum Dr.
Hampton, Virginia 23666
None of the Sentara COVID-19 Drive-Thru Screening and Testing locations will be open this weekend (March 28 and March 29). Drive-Thru screening and testing will resume on Monday, March 30.
The most up-to-date drive-thru screening and testing information is available at www.sentara.com/coronavirus.
Sentara officials have asked residents to heed several precautions amid the virus outbreak.
Before you leave the house, do you have 2 of the 3 symptoms below:
- Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
AND
In the last month, have you been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, OR have you traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak? (Check the latest high-risk travel areas here)
IF NO:
Please, stay home. Continue to follow the CDC recommended prevention methods and monitor for a change in symptoms.
IF YES:
If you are BELOW age 60 and have no other health issues, you should stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.
If you are OVER age 60 OR have underlying health conditions, please follow these steps:
- Call your healthcare provider for further guidance.
- If you don’t have a primary care provider, view our virtual care options by clicking here or visit one of our drive-thru screening locations.
- If you require immediate medical attention, please call your nearest emergency department. View our list of Sentara emergency departments by clicking here.
For military members, Langley Hospital is offering drive-thru screening outside of its pharmacy and emergency department on Joint Base Langley-Eustis. If you require a test, a medical professional will provide additional reporting instructions. Please call the information line at (757)-764-0018 PRIOR to going for screening if you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19.
